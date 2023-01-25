Kramer launches the SM-1 Figured, an AAA maple-topped shred machine with high-spec components for less than $1,200

Kramer has unveiled a new addition to its flagship Original Collection in the form of the SM-1 Figured.

As you might guess from the name, the most notable feature of the revived brand’s latest electric guitar is the AAA Figured Maple veneer, which is paired, Les Paul-style, with a mahogany body and ebony fingerboard.

It’s an eye-catching look, particularly the Caribbean Blue Perimeter finish and very much in keeping with more contemporary metal guitar design. As such, it’s a notable leap forward from the pure nostalgia that has powered Kramer’s retro-tinged range to this point.

It is still built for speed, of course, and there’s a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C shape to the neck. The neck runs through the body and that ebony ‘board is inlaid with Kramer headstock shapes and a Kramer logo on the 12th fret.

Kramer SM-1 Figured Caribbean Blue Perimeter Kramer SM-1 Figured Black Denim Perimeter Kramer SM-1 Figured Royal Purple Perimeter

Elsewhere, you’ll find an impressive component list, including a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups, in the shape of the JB humbucker at the bridge and Cool Rails single-coils in the neck and middle positions.

Controls include volume and tone knobs, alongside a five-way pickup selector and a mini-toggle for splitting the coils on the bridge humbucker.

Finally, it’s equipped with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato and locking nut, alongside Kramer’s own black hardware.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kramer) (Image credit: Kramer)

Of all the guitars produced since Kramer made its return in 2021, the price and spec of the SM-1 would appear to place the SM-1 at the top of the pile.

The SM-1 is still built abroad, but at $1,200 for a figured maple top and a generous helping of branded components, appears to represent good value for money, at least on paper.

Either way, it will likely keep us occupied while await further news of the Kramer USA range mooted by Gibson bigwigs and teased by Dave Mustaine last year.

Head to Kramer Guitars (opens in new tab) for more information.