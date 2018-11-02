Lacuna Coil Share Live Performance Clip of “The House of Shame”

Lacuna Coil have shared a performance clip of the song "The House of Shame", taken from The 119 Show—Live In London. You can watch the video above.

Lacuna Coil will release The 119 Show—Live in London on November 9. The package captures the band live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on January 19, 2018, a performance staged in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the recording of the band’s debut, In a Reverie.

Commented the band: "What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the 19th of January 2018 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people. The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience—all of this was beyond anything we've ever done before. This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge THANK YOU to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last twenty years. And now, with the release of The 119 Show—Live in London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren't able to party with us in January."