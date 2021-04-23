Late Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho’s studio and stage amps and pedals are up for auction

Finnish retailer Musamaailma is selling stage and studio gear owned and used by late Children of Bodom frontman and guitar great Alexi Laiho, who passed away in December 2020 due to “alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue.”

The items, which include Marshall and Blackstar guitar amps, as well as pedals and a pedalboard, will be sold via an offer-based auction ending May 2. Musamaailma states it has been assigned the items direct from the Alexi Laiho Estate.

Said Musamaailma CEO Kai Saarikko, ”We supported him through the years and became friends. After his untimely passing, Alexi’s estate contacted us and due to our long history with Alexi, we are now handling the sale on their behalf.”

You can check out all the gear below, and for more information or to bid, head to musamaailma.fi.

Marshall JVM410H amp, 1960B cabinet and pedalboard touring rig; starting price: 10,000 € (approx. $12,000)

(Image credit: Musamaailma )

Laiho used this rig, consisting of his #1 Marshall JVM410H head (serial number M-2007-32-0567-1), Marshall 1960B 4x12” cabinet (serial number M-2002-05-1354-Z) and his custom pedalboard, extensively as his number one touring rig and in the studio through the years

The pedalboard includes a T-Rex Fuel Tank Junior, BOSS DD-7 Digital Delay and Dunlop Kirk Hammett Signature Wah with patch cables.

The rig has been featured in multiple rig rundown videos available online and was be seen in action during hundreds of live shows Laiho played around the world.

Previously, the pedalboard also had a BOSS CH-1 Super Chorus, but it has since been removed from the signal chain. The equipment is in the condition it was left after Laiho’s last sessions with Bodom After Midnight.

All original gaffer tapes with markings are intact, and like all the gear featured, there is some wear, tear, dust and dirt buildup. On the JVM410H tagged ”ALEXI AMP 1” you will also find Alexi’s tone settings marked green on the front panel. The cab has ”ALLU-CENTER” tag on the back.

Marshall JVM410H touring amp; starting price: 3,500 € (approx. $4,225)

(Image credit: Musamaailma )

Laiho used this Marshall JVM410H head (serial number M-2013-05-0584-1) as his spare touring guitar head through the years. According to Musamaailma, he mostly used the OD2 channel, marked green on the front panel.

Marshall JVM410H studio amp; starting price: 2,000 € (approx. $2,415)

(Image credit: Musamaailma )

Laiho used this Marshall JVM410H head (serial number M-2013-05-0586-1) mostly in the studio and rehearsals. His tone settings are marked with small green dots on the front panel. According to Musamaailma, Laiho used the 1x16 Ohm speaker out that’s marked with yellow tape.

Marshall JCM 800 Kerry King; starting price: 3,000 € (approx. $3,620)

(Image credit: Musamaailma )

This Marshall JCM 800 2203KK Kerry King Signature head (serial number M-2007-36-0898-1) was reportedly used by Laiho particularly during the Blooddrunk era.

Blackstar Series One S200; starting price: 650 € (approx. $785)

(Image credit: Musamaailma )

Laiho used this Blackstar mostly for practice and studio work.