Metal guitar icon Alexi Laiho's cause of death has been revealed.

According to Kimberly Goss – Laiho's former Sinergy bandmate and legal wife at the time of his death – the former Children of Bodom frontman died due to “alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue.”

She continues: “Futhermore, he had a cocktail of painkillers, opioids and insomnia medication in his system.”

Laiho passed away unexpectedly on December 29 at his home in Helsinki at the age of 41. He had detailed his struggles with alcohol abuse in the past.

“The loss of this extraordinarily talented and beautiful soul is a tragedy that was entirely preventable,” Goss wrote in tribute to the late guitarist. “He had so many good years left in him. Imagine all the amazing music we could still be getting if he had just accepted help.

“I plead with anyone who is struggling with alcoholism or any other substance abuse problem, to please seek support. You do not have to meet this same fate.

“If people are trying to help you, remember that they are doing it out of love and concern, so please do not push them away. Please do not surround yourself with enablers who promote your addictions. Let this be a cautionary tale that no one is invincible.”

She goes on: “I do not want his death to be in vain. My hope is to eventually start a memorial foundation or charity in his native Finland to help others struggling with these same demons.”