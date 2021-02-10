Late New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain to be honored with virtual Valentine’s Day concert

New York Dolls electric guitar player Sylvain Sylvain, one of the architects of NYC punk, died aged 69 on January 13 following a battle with cancer.

Now, his former bandmate, David Johansen, who is the sole remaining living Doll from the original lineup, will headline a virtual tribute concert to the guitarist, A Celebration of the Musical Life of New York Dolls' Sylvain Sylvain.

Billed as a “mix of stories, performances and videos,” the event will take place February 14 at 7 p.m. EST.

In addition to Johansen, the lineup includes guitarists Earl Slick, Thurston Moore, Lenny Kaye, Ivan Julian and Steve Conte.

(Image credit: Rolling Live Studios)

Also on the bill are Henry Rollins, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Clem Burke, Blue Oyster Cult’s Joe and Albert Bouchard, Jesse Malin, Sami Yaffa, Glen Matlock, Bob Gruen, Michael Des Barres, Mara Hennessey, Chuck Prophet, Aaron Lee Tasjan and more.

A Celebration of the Musical Life of New York Dolls' Sylvain Sylvain is being presented by Rolling Live Studios and New York City venue the Bowery Electric.

Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased from Rolling Live Studios.