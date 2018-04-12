Lee Ritenour’s Six String Theory Competition Announced

How would you like the opportunity to record at Woodshed Recording Studio in Malibu with Grammy-winning guitarist and producer Lee Ritenour, then perform with him at The Blue Note Tokyo and Festival da Jazz in St. Moritz, Switzerland?

Or, how would you like to fly to Los Angeles for the 2019 NAMM Show—all expenses paid, courtesy of Yamaha—to perform at the Yamaha exhibit and at a live NAMM event with Lee?

All this and more—including scholarships to the Berklee College of Music—could be yours if you’re selected as one of the nine winners (six guitarists, one bassist, one pianist and one drummer) of Lee Ritenour’s Six String Theory Competition. The competition is sponsored by Yamaha for the sixth consecutive time.

To enter, submit two YouTube videos for consideration at sixstringtheory.com by May 31, 2018. Winners will be announced the first week of June 2018.

Advisory judges include Joe Satriani, Brent Mason, Julian Lage, Guthrie Govan, Steve Lukather, Daryl Stuermer, Harvey Mason, John Beasley, Sonny Emory, Will Kennedy and Dave Grusin, as well as Yamaha Artists Nathan East, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl and Patrice Rushen, who will work with Lee Ritenour to determine the 2018 winners.

Lee Ritenour’s Six String Theory Competition is a nonprofit foundation formed with the objective of supporting aspiring musicians with opportunities in professional recording, performing, education, mentoring and prizes.

For more information, please visit sixstringtheory.com.