Lego is releasing a Fender Stratocaster kit

Not long ago, we bore witness to a full-scale Gibson Les Paul made entirely out of Lego, and now Fender has got in on the act with the announcement of an official Lego Stratocaster kit.

One of the winners of Lego Ideas’ ‘music to our ears’ contest, the Lego Ideas Legendary Stratocaster was designed by Tomáš Letenay, and looks likely to go into production next year, according to Brick Fanatics.

While it’s far from a full-scale replica, the Lego Strat’s attention to detail is impressive, with the model’s trio of single coils, tremolo and iconic headstock all present and correct – if a little blockier.

(Image credit: Lego)

Plus, if early images are anything to go by, there’s even a Fender amp thrown into the package.

“Everyone has seen the Fender Stratocaster guitar, it’s super famous and we think it’s going to be exciting to bring this to life using Lego bricks,” says Lego Ideas Design Manager Sam Johnson.

“Music is a relatively new place for Lego to play in so we’re really excited to see how we can execute this.”

Us, too. We look forward to digging out the instruction manual and engaging in some serious block 'n' roll in the not-too-distant future.