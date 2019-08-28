Lehle’s Little Dual II promises noise-free amp switching

Lehle has introduced the Little Dual II, a new signal-fidelity switcher designed for swapping between two connected amplifiers.

At the heart of the Little Dual is a custom transformer – the Lehle Transformer HZ – that isolates output A from output B for noise-free use.

There’s also two operating modes, allowing the user to activate or deactivate every output individually or switch between amps and activate the remaining one.

Other features include soft-touch switching, an active pop suppression circuit, a TRS switch, an option for stereo routing and high-intensity LEDs for easy viewing in low light.

The Little Dual II comes with an MSRP of $349.

For more information, head to Lehle.