Meet the ‘Les Pallet’ – an utterly absurd electric guitar that has been (quite literally) fashioned from a shipping pallet

There’s no contouring or care for playability here – but if you’ve ever wanted to see someone shred a pallet, it’s your lucky day

(Image credit: Christian Boeger / Facebook)

(UPDATE 04/10: An earlier version of this article gave Sergio Pierachini credit for building this guitar. The DIY guitar was actually created by luthier Christian Boeger. You can check out his build in greater detail on his Facebook page)

A Facebook post from a luthier named Christian Boeger has gone viral after he (quite literally) turned a wooden pallet into an electric guitar.

Posted by christian.boeger on 

