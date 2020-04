Levy’s has introduced a new line of environmentally friendly, 100-percent-hemp guitar straps.

These new straps are cruelty-free and completely organic, and boast two-ply supportive natural cork ends with silver metal slide-and-loop hardware.

The back of the strap features a 2.5-inch-tall storage pocket, and available designs include ocean waves, sunsets and - yes! - Egyptian papyrus.

For more information, head to Levy’s Leathers.