“During Covid I took an Olympic Pearl White body, took apart one of my signatures, and made the first prototype”: Fender honors influential worship guitarist Lincoln Brewster with a new-look signature Strat – and it’s even more desirable than his first

By Matt Owen
published

Brewster was told his desired Olympic Pearl White finish had never been done in nitrocellulose lacquer before – but it became a reality for his second signature Stratocaster

Fender Lincoln Brewster Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has rekindled its relationship with influential worship electric guitar player Lincoln Brewster for another signature Stratocaster.

The second addition to Brewster’s signature guitar lineup, this new model looks to build on his flagship Aztec Gold Strat from 2019, retaining a handful of key features while making some choice visual alterations.

Image 1 of 2
Fender Lincoln Brewster Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.