Cut the cord with $50 off the Line 6 Relay G10S guitar wireless system at Guitar Center

In the past few years, guitar wireless systems have not only drastically improved in terms of quality and size, but they’ve also got a lot cheaper, too – and now we’re seeing discounts on one of the best wireless systems on the market, the Line 6 Relay G10S, ahead of Prime Day.
As part of its gigantic Guitar-a-thon sale, Guitar Center is slashing $50 off this hugely popular wireless system, taking the price down to just $199 - a small price to pay for the freedom to roam the stage.
The Relay G10S offers up to 130 feet of range and delivers 24-bit audio, while the receiver is designed to be mounted to your pedalboard with ease.
Head over to Guitar Center to liberate your playing today.
And for more great offers, head on over to our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals 2020.
Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system:
$249 $199 @ Guitar Center
The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Guitar Center. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal
