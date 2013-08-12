Listen: Nine Inch Nails Premiere New Song, "Copy Of A"

Although several fan-filmed videos of Nine Inch Nails performing their new song, "Copy Of A," have surfaced online, the band have released the official studio version of the track, and you can check it out below.

The band premiered "Copy Of A" and another new song, "Find My Way," at Fuji Rock Festival on July 26. "Copy Of A" has since become their set opener on their US dates.

All these tracks — plus two another new ones fans have had a chance to sample, "Disappointed" and "Came Back Haunted" — are from Nine Inch Nails' upcoming album, Hesitation Marks, which is set for a September 3 release.

The new album, the followup to 2008's The Slip, features guest appearances by bassist Pino Palladino, Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and guitarist Adrian Belew, who was even a full member of NIN for a little while (More on that here).

