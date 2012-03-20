Lita Ford Announces Release Date for New Album, 'Living Like a Runaway'

Lita Ford has announced a June 19 release date for her new album, Living Like a Runaway.

"This CD is truly a dream come true," said Lita in an official statement. "It took me one year to write this CD along with producer Gary Hoey and songwriting partner Michael Dan Ehming. We have dumped out hearts and souls into this amazing CD."

She continued, "Along with a lot of tears, pain, heartache, laughter, ripping out hair, going hungry, losing sleep and a lot of frequent-flyer miles. Living Like a Runaway is like being able to walk through fire and coming out the other side unscathed."

Ford will be keeping busy this year, hitting the road this summer with Def Leppard and Poison. You can get all of the dates for the tour here.