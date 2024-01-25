NAMM 2024 live: this year’s biggest guitar news as it happens

NAMM 2024: The world’s biggest guitar gear trade show is back – and it’s returned to its rightful January time slot.

Yes, after NAMM 2022 took place in June, and NAMM 2023 hit the Anaheim Convention Center in April, NAMM is back where it belongs: the tail end of January. And it’s a good thing, too, because it means we can bring our old ‘Happy New Gear!’ pun out of retirement.

More importantly, NAMM’s return to its traditional month has enticed some of the brands – and artists – who were more hesitant post-Covid back to the fold.

As a result, we’re seeing more thoroughly exciting releases this year than we did in 2023 or 2022… and we are very much here for it.

In fact, we are literally here for it. Our roving Editor-in-Chief, Michael ‘Mike’ Astley-Brown, is scouring the show floor in search of the hottest, the most ground-breaking, and the downright wackiest guitars, amps, pedals and everything else besides.

Jetlag permitting, he’ll be bringing you snaps and videos from the thick of the action, posted right here in our up-to-minute live blog. This is 21st century journalism.

Back aboard the good ship GuitarWorld.com, our regular editorial coverage continues, with all the latest NAMM news and in-depth – and occasionally funny – analysis of the trends and products that have been grabbing our attention, while MAB will also be sourcing hands-on reports on the gear you want to know about.

Sound good? Well, prepare your wallet/debit card/overdraft, and join us as we bring you NAMM 2024… *LIVE*!