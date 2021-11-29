Get looping for less with these killer looper pedal deals this Cyber Monday

With millions of guitarists stuck indoors for much of the year, interests in looping soared. For the uninitiated, looper pedals allow you to record yourself playing, then loop it infinitely, allowing you to solo over the top or layer up even more overdubs.

A looper is one of the most creative weapons you can add to your pedalboard, and we’re delighted to say there are some sweet discounts available on a host of top loopers.

For starters, TC Electronic has discounted its best-selling Ditto range – and while you can get the original Ditto for $69.99, we’d recommend splashing the extra $4.50 to nab the Ditto+, which has had a whopping $74.51 smashed off the price. The band-friendly Ditto Jam X2 is also seeing healthy discounts.

Other tempting offers include $20 off the high-fidelity MXR Clone Looper, and a saving of $37 on Keeley’s ECCOS, which teams an effects-packed looper with vintage-voiced delay.

But if you’re looking to take your looping to the next level, your eye may well be drawn by Singular Sound’s spec’d-up Aeros Loop Studio, which boasts a touchscreen, SD card compatibility and up to 36 loops per song.

We don’t want to repeat ourselves (heh), but if you’re looking to get a little loopy, read on for the lowdown on this year’s hottest offers, and head over to our Cyber Monday guitar deals for more bargains.

TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149, now $74.49 TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149, now $74.49

TC Electronic’s Ditto looper pedal is an industry favorite. Having been a stalwart in the world of live looping for some time, this update to the Ditto – the Ditto+ – is a welcome one. With 60 minutes of recording time onboard, we challenge you to run out of space – and with 99 slots to save your loops and unlimited overdubs, the Ditto+ is sure to up your looping game – and it's half-price at Sweetwater right now. Read our full TC Electronic Ditto+ review if you're undecided.

TC Electronic Ditto Jam X2 Looper: $199, now $159

The Ditto Jam may look unassuming, but it’s actually one of the smartest looper pedals on the market, especially if you’re looping as part of a band. It features built-in microphones that detect the tempo of your rhythm section, automatically adjusting your loop to stay in time with the rest of the band. As anyone who has attempted live looping with a drummer can attest, this feature is worth its weight in gold. Otherwise, the X2 sticks to the straightforward Ditto format, with separate record/overdub and play/stop footswitches for easy operation.

Singular Sound Aeros Loop Studio: $699, now $599

One of the most advanced looper pedals you can get your hands on, the Aeros is so packed with features, it blurs the line between looper and DAW. Chief among its feature set is a 4.3” touchscreen, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, expression pedal support and SD card compatibility. Perhaps most impressive is the ability to create a ridonkulous 36 loops per song – with unlimited overdubs per loop – making this a solo loop performer’s dream, particularly with $100 off at Guitar Center.

MXR M303 Clone Looper: was $149, now $129

MXR’s entry to the looper pedal market is one for the connoisseurs. It reproduces loops at a super-high sample rate of 88.2kHz, and features analog dry-through, so it won’t mess with your tone. Up to six minutes of recording time is onboard, with unlimited overdubs, but the pièce de résistance is the half-speed and reverse effects, accessed by pushing the volume knob. It’s a nicely sized addition to any ’board, particularly at this reduced price. Still on the fence? Have a read of our MXR Clone Looper review.