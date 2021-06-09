Lucy Dacus releases anthemic new single Brando, complete with full guitar tab

Lucy Dacus has unveiled Brando, the fourth single from her upcoming Home Video album, and the song adopts a slightly different approach to the music video format.

Rather than a narrative tale or traditional lyric video, Dacus instead opted to release a full score that scrolls along with the track, including guitar tab.

It’s a good opportunity to really delve into the layers of lush chord voicings with which Dacus furnishes her compositions, as well as the smart two-note riffs that make up the track’s verses.

Brando follows previous singles VBS, Hot & Heavy and Thumbs from third studio effort Home Video, which was recorded at Nashville’s Trace Horse Studio in August 2019 with collaborators Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch, and features backing vocals from Dacus’s boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Home Video is out on June 25, and available to preorder now.