M-Audio unveils $39 audio interface, including Eleven Lite guitar amp modeling plugin

M-Audio has released two new ultra-affordable guitar audio interfaces, designed to be easy and affordable options for musicians who want to delve into the world of audio recording.

The M-Track Solo and M-Track Duo are intended for music production, podcasting and music listening, with the compact models promising pristine guitar sounds with proprietary preamps and user-friendly functions.

(Image credit: M-Audio)

Described as a portable solution to upgrade your existing home studio, the new interfaces promise professional quality recordings straight out the box.

The M-Track Solo features two input channels – an XLR input and a dedicated input for electric guitars and bass guitars – with an output control knob and a stereo line input, which allows you to record keyboards.

(Image credit: M-Audio)

The Duo is a slightly larger version of the Solo, featuring an extra XLR combo input, as well as independent headphone and output control knobs. It also has a USB /direct mono/direct stereo output, designed to give you greater monitoring control during recording.

Both feature a mains audio output, M-Audio's exclusive Crystal preamp – a transparent, low-noise preamp that promises to bring out the best in your microphones and guitars – and +48V phantom power, useful if you plan on using condenser mics.

(Image credit: M-Audio)

The units also come with a "comprehensive software package" which aims to help you get the ball rolling on your recordings, including Avid's Pro Tools M-Audio Edition and Eleven Lite guitar amp modeling plugin.

The M-Track Solo is available for $49/£39, with the Duo coming in at $69/£49.

Find out more at M-Audio.