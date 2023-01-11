You can now buy Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Schecter signature guitar

Back in March last year, Machine Gun Kelly unveiled the artwork for his then-upcoming studio album, Mainstream Sellout – an album cover that seemingly hinted at the existence of a second Schecter signature guitar for the newfound guitar star.

Theorized to be the successor to MGK’s flagship signature model – his trademark pink, single-humbucker PT six-string that featured throughout his previous LP, Tickets to My Downfall – the guitar looked to flash a much sleeker look, though with all the hallmarks of Kelly’s aesthetic.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Schecter) (Image credit: Schecter)

Alas, after a while, news of the model seemed to drop off the radar, and though MGK has been spotted playing it live in recent months, we began to lose hope that plans for a factory-standard version of the model had been shelved.

That was, however, until today, when we learned you can now officially buy MGK’s second Schecter signature six-string, complete with its classy Satin Black colorway.

As per initial inspections from March 2022, the guitar inverts the original’s color scheme, instead reserving the Hot Pink theme for the sole humbucker, body line design and 12th fret logo inlay.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Schecter) (Image credit: Schecter) (Image credit: Schecter)

Aside from the cosmetic revamp, though, it looks to be an identical recreation of the Tickets to My Downfall axe, boasting an alder body, Canadian rock maple neck with a thin C profile, 22-fret ebony fingerboard and a lone Schecter Pasadena Plus humbucker.

In terms of electronics, the minimalist machine matches its simple looks with even simpler controls, offering just a single volume control and a two-way kill switch toggle.

Other appointments include a fixed Schecter PT-H with string-thru body bridge, a Graph Tech XL TUSQ nut and a 14” fingerboard radius, as well as a two-way adjustable truss rod and Schecter mini locking tuners.

MGK's newest Schecter PT signature is available now for $999 from Guitar Center (opens in new tab).