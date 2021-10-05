Make some noise this October with up to 30% off guitar gear and more in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale

For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and Halloween. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars , ground-shaking combo amps , and beautiful acoustic guitars . Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, giving you up to 30% off a range of music gear from Fender, Martin, Schecter, Vox, and many more.

With offers on everything from extreme metal guitars to shoegaze appropriate offset guitars , everyone is covered. So, no matter your playing style or guitar preferences, you're sure to find something to sink your teeth into here. It's not just guitars going cheap, you'll also find tasty discounts on accessories, live sound equipment, and even drums, so your whole band can get in on the action.

Now, the Black Friday guitar deals haven't quite started to roll in just yet, but if this awesome sale is anything to go by, we could be in for quite the treat as we edge closer to the biggest discounting period of the year.

Below we have picked out a few of our favorite deals from this mega sales event.

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: was $829.99, now $699.99

Sometimes only a Tele will do - and the Fender Player Telecaster Plus is a brilliant option for those seeking the bright and articulate attack this humble guitar provides. The inclusion of a flame maple veneer and striking blue burst finish brings a modern flair to this guitar, and with $300 off, it gets even better. View Deal

Schecter Reaper: was $699, now $479

The reaper is a metal monster capable of delivering earth-shattering riffs. The swamp ash body with poplar burl top is absolutely stunning, while the 5-ply maple/walnut ultra-thin "C" neck is designed for super-fast shredding. Right now, you can save a massive $220 at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Vox AC15C1 Limited Black & Tan: was $799.99, now $699.99

Vox has been responsible for some of the greatest guitar tones of all time, and the AC15C1 allows you to achieve those iconic sounds at a much more manageable level. The gorgeous limited edition black and tan finish brings an extra level of class to this already elegant amp - and you can now bag yourself $100 off. View Deal

Guild OM-250CE Reserve: was $669, now $559.99

There is a simple beauty to the Guild OM-250CE. The solid spruce top and stunning arched rosewood back and sides, as well as the flamed maple binding, combine to create a beautiful looking - and sounding - guitar, and with a massive $109 off, what's not to love?View Deal

Check out more from the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale below.