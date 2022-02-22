Mammoth WVH debut unreleased track during the opening show of their Young Guns tour with Dirty Honey

Mammoth WVH debuted a never-before-heard song during the opening show of their postponed Young Guns US tour with fellow hard rockers Dirty Honey on Sunday night (February 20).

The Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted outfit served up a 12-song setlist at the Ogden Theatre in Denver, Colorado, which included 11 of the 14 tracks on their 2021 self-titled debut, as well as the world premiere of a new track titled I Don't Know It All.

With chugging powerchords and anthemic choruses, the track highlights Wolfgang's love of Jimmy Eat World, which he revealed in a 2021 interview with Guitar World. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the song was recorded during the sessions for Mammoth WVH, however it was left off the album.

There's no official word yet on whether I Don't Know It All will receive an official release, but after Mammoth WVH played it during the tour's second stop in Salt Lake City, Utah yesterday (February 21), it looks like it'll be a staple of the band's setlist for the remainder of the Young Guns tour.

Mammoth WVH's lineup currently features frontman Wolfgang Van Halen, guitarist Jon Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock. Frank Sidoris – who has previously contributed to Mammoth WVH in a live capacity – is currently on tour with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Dirty Honey's setlist on Sunday included five tracks from their 2021 self-titled debut, as well as five tracks from their eponymous 2019 EP. They also included guitar, bass and drum solos, as well as their recently released cover of Prince's Let's Go Crazy.

“I've seen Wolf play with Van Halen, I've seen him play with Mammoth now,” Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle told Rolling Stone in November. “Super talented, love the songwriting, I genuinely enjoy his music, which I think is pretty rare for me, especially in the modern rock era. I'm very happy to be going out with an artist that plays music that I like.”

“That's definitely a huge bonus, to be part of this sick bill,” Wolfgang added. “Dirty Honey are awesome. It's really fun to be two of the youngest and hungriest bands in the LA rock space, banding up and kicking ass together... We're both kind of echoing the past, but making it our own and taking it to the future.”