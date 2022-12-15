Måneskin's next single will feature Tom Morello

Måneskin – the hard-charging, pop-chart-conquering Italian rock quartet – have announced that their next single will feature Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave electric guitar icon Tom Morello.

In a joint Instagram post with Morello (opens in new tab), the band revealed that the collaboration, Gossip, will be released on January 13.

Gossip will serve as the latest single from Rush!, the band's highly-anticipated third full-length, and the follow-up to 2021's hugely successful Teatro d’ira: Vol. I.

Since their triumph at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest – on the backs of the swaggering hit, Zitti e Buoni – Måneskin's rise has been meteoric.

The band's sound is a bubbling cocktail of influences – punk, funk, classic rock, hard-rock, blues, hip-hop and classic pop DNA can all be found in the EP and pair of albums that make up the band's discography to date.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, the band's guitarist, Thomas Raggi, revealed who sparked his interest in the guitar, and how his influences, in turn, informed his approach as the band's sole guitarist.

"It was a lot of hard rock music – Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin. I got into Slash and Jimmy Page, but I also really loved Jimi Hendrix," Raggi said. "The way he composed songs was utterly amazing. One of my biggest influences is John Frusciante from the Chili Peppers. I paid a lot of attention to the way he could play rhythm and lead with such feel and creativity. He’s just sick. I also really like Joe Bonamassa, but his style is very different from anything I do.

"When you’re the only guitarist, you have a lot of responsibility because you’re the most harmonic instrument in the band. You have to build songs and keep the music together, but you’re also supposed to throw in fills and licks and solos.

“It’s a big role," the guitarist continued. "Somebody like Frusciante gave me a lot of ideas in [terms of] how I would handle my own job as the sole guitarist in a band. As a soloist, like I mentioned, there’s Slash, Hendrix and Jimmy Page. I listened to them all quite a bit.”

To read our full interview with Raggi and the band's bass guitar player, Victoria De Angelis, step right this way.