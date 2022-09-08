Manson debuts two new space-age Matt Bellamy signature models, including a more affordable DeLorean replica

Manson Guitar Works has announced new limited-edition, UK-built runs of two Matt Bellamy signature guitars, the MB and DL.

Most exciting of the pair is the 2022 DL-2, a full0production MB model inspired by last year’s replica of the Muse frontman’s Back to the Future-inspired DeLorean guitar, which sold out within a few hours of release.

The DL-2 brings the original £9,999 price down to a slightly more attainable £3,999 (approx $4,595) by trimming back the extreme aluminum construction – the guitar’s solid alder body is now finished in a satin DL silver colorway – and collectable extras of the original.

Yet the core electronic experience remains: a Manson hand-wound DB-90 neck pickup and Mother Superior multi rail bridge humbucker are onboard, while a Z.Vex USA custom Manson Fuzz Factory circuit and MXR Phase 90 circuit promise to deliver Bellamy’s trademark sonic wizardry, activated via a dual or quad-rail push/pull pot.

The neck, meanwhile, is based on last year’s uber-limited road-worn DL-OR Relic, with birds-eye figuring, original fretwire size and alternate side dot placement.

Just two runs of 10 pieces will be produced, and include a hardcase and hand-signed certificate.

While the DL-2 is based on Bellamy’s flashier models from the early Noughties, the MB-2 apes the stealthier designs flaunted by the guitarist over the past 10 years.

Based on a limited 2012 SE run, the MB-2 flaunts a pair of Manson’s DP-90 ‘bridge’ pickups, which can operate individually or team together for a ‘humbucker’-style sound, activated via a push-pull pot.

A Sustainiac neck pickup is also equipped, complete with associated toggle-switches, not to mention a kill switch and Manson MIDI controller, which offers additional digital flexibility.

“Hooked up to a Digitech Whammy or Korg Kaoss pad, replicating Bellamy’s unique stage tones is merely a screen movement away,” says Manson.

Other features include an alder body, birdseye maple neck with ebony fingerboard and 12-16” compound radius, and Gotoh hardware.

The MB-2 is available now starting at £4,299 (approx $4,940), including hardcase and hand-signed certificate. Just two production runs of 20 will be available, the first of which feature full custom necks.

For more info on all the new launches, head to Manson Guitar Works (opens in new tab).

Manson’s had quite a 2022 so far, debuting fresh cut-price META Series Matt Bellamy models and the radical Nolly Getgood-designed Oryx VI. Oh, and there’s the small matter of a Bellamy-designed fuzz pedal on the horizon, too…