“I am fascinated by their talent, technique and creativity”: Steve Vai taps this generation's most innovative players for Vai Academy 7.0

Steve Vai has announced the next instalment of his Vai Academy tuition retreat in Florida, for which he’s recruited some of today’s most innovative and forward-thinking young players.

The Vai Academy is never short on talent, having boasted the likes of Nuno Bettencourt, Guthrie Govan, Billy Sheehan, Joe Satriani, Andy Timmons, Devin Townsend and many more as guest stars throughout the years.

For this year, though, the Vai Academy 7.0 feels like a totally different prospect, with the Ibanez signature artist leaning on the chops and perspectives of the next generation of electric guitar and acoustic guitar innovators.

Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage are on the roster, as are Yvette Young, Ichika Nito, Mateus Asato and fingerstyle virtuoso Marcin.

Mohini Dey, Matteo Mancuso, Daniele Gottardo, Sarah Longfield, Jeremy Colson, Phillip Bynoe and Dante Frisiello have also been confirmed.

It certainly seems to be a different crop of players in comparison to previous years, and it looks to be the case that Vai Academy 7.0 will place emphasis on the emerging tones and techniques that will define the future of guitar.

As such, those attending will be exposed to the celebrated prog metal styles of Henson and LePage, the tapping fingerstyle virtuosity of Young and the expansive acoustic approach of Marcin, among others.

Indeed, it’s a curriculum that Vai has deliberately pieced together: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that this year’s event is all about celebrating the young, cutting-edge guitarists who are pushing the boundaries and reinventing the instrument today,” he said.

“I have a ton of respect by this new generation of players and am fascinated by their talent, technique, and creativity,” Vai continued. “It’s inspiring to witness the incredible potential and innovative spirit that these young guitarists possess.”

The four-day Vai Academy format includes jams and masterclasses with Vai, workshops with the program’s faculty and concerts every night.

For those attending, the perks are obvious, but the Vai Academy 7.0 will still prove to be of interest to non-attendees – after all, the event’s all-star concerts usually get filmed and posted online. Last year, for example, Young and Vai shared the stage and traded licks over an ‘80s-flavored jam.

And, with this assortment of players assembling for Vai Academy on January 2-5 2024, we can only imagine what fretboard fireworks will occur.

Head over to the Vai Academy website to find out more.