The Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is an amp-themed car with a DSL1 combo built into its trunk

While Marshall is traditionally known as a guitar amp company, its product offerings often venture far beyond the realms of electric guitar gear.

From its fully kitted recording studio in Milton Keynes, England to its range of headphones, jukeboxes, stools and more, Marshall is positioning itself as more of a lifestyle brand at this point.

Last year, the company teamed up with BMW Motorrad – BMW's motorcycle division – to create a pair of Marshall speaker-equipped motorbikes, the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental. And now, it has forayed further into automobile territory with a Marshall-themed Mini, created in partnership with the UK's David Brown Automotive.

Built to commemorate Marshall's 60th anniversary, the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition – of which only 60 will be made – is designed to “reflect the rich heritage of the iconic audio brand”, and is blessed with a host of slick Marshall-designed and themed appointments.

They include a bespoke Marshall DSL1 combo amp in its leather-lined trunk, a “meaningfully upgraded” in-car sound system – with dashtop-mounted tweeters and additional speakers in the doors – and even a charging point for Marshall's recently launched Motif A.N.C. wireless headphones in the glove compartment. There's also a Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker integrated into the trunk.

Aesthetically, the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition features a bespoke black-and-gold color scheme, naturally, with a Marshall Black paint job and gold painted accents on the roof and door logos. Its wheels also sport Marshall logos in the center, and their individual brake callipers are also painted gold.

While the car's gas, brake and clutch pedals are finished in gold, and engraved with ‘skip track’, ‘pause’ and ‘play’ motifs, respectively – a nod to the audio giant – we can't help but feel Marshall and David Brown missed a trick by not opting for actual guitar pedals. But to be fair, we're not sure how safe those footswitches would be on the open road.

“We're proud to partner with Marshall Amplification,” says David Brown, CEO of David Brown Automotive. “We are hugely influenced by music and to partner with such an iconic brand to create this very special Mini Remastered, and to help them celebrate 60 years in business, a momentous milestone, was an opportunity we didn't want to pass on.

“It seems fitting to unite the classic Mini and Marshall – two British icons – and in doing so inject the Mini, a favorite among music stars through the ages, with serious rock and roll appeal. We're delighted with the resulting car.”

Jon Ellery, Managing Director at Marshall, adds: “This project has caused great excitement at Marshall. [The] Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is a truly stylish and fitting way of celebrating our diamond anniversary, uniting our iconic, proudly British brand with a stunningly reimagined version of an iconic design, like Britain's most loved car; it's a perfect match.”

For the automobile enthusiasts, the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is an updated version of David Brown's Mini Remastered model. It features a 1,330cc A-series engine and 5-speed manual gearbox, and is built at David Brown Automotive's facility in Silverstone, UK.

There's no word yet on how much the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition costs, but UK car site Top Gear estimates it'll come with a price tag north of £100,000 (approx. $131,000).

With every sale, both Marshall and David Brown Automotive will make donations to Music Venue Trust, a charity that supports independent concert venues throughout the UK, helping them withstand the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We at David Brown Automotive are proud to be supporting the Music Venue Trust, in partnership with Marshall, a fantastic charity doing its utmost to restore the UK’s independent live-music scene after such a challenging period,” David Brown says.

“We’re also thrilled to be supporting the Music Venue Trust with this partnership,” adds Ellery. “It’s an organisation extremely close to our hearts at Marshall, and we’re looking forward to helping them continue their vital work, getting the independent venues, and the UK's independent music scene back on their feet after the shock of the recent years.”

