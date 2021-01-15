Martin introduces Grand J-16E 12-string, two ziricote acoustics and DJR-10E StreetMaster for 2021

After announcing a top-shelf pair of David Gilmour signature D-35s and the 00L Earth Guitar – a sustainable strummer inspired by Greta Thunberg's School Strike For Climate movement – Martin has revealed details of its wider acoustic guitar product lineup for 2021.

Heading up the new arrivals is the Grand J-16E 12-string, which boasts a Sitka spruce top with an East Indian rosewood back and sides, scalloped X-bracing for a “beautifully resonant tone that fills the room even when unplugged”, and a high-performance taper neck.

Martin Grand J-16E 12-String (Image credit: Martin)

Also arriving in 2021 are two new ziricote-constructed models – the single cutaway GPC-13E and dreadnought-shaped D-13E. Both feature backs and sides crafted of a fine veneer of ziricote, as well as Fishman MX-T electronics systems and soundhole tuners that auto-mute their outputs.

Image 1 of 2 Martin GPC-13E Ziricote (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 2 Martin D-13E Ziricote (Image credit: Martin)

And finally, Martin's distressed-style StreetMaster series is expanding with a new DJR-10E model, a thinner-bodied acoustic with a high-performance neck taper and Fishman Sonitone electronics system.

Martin DJR-10E StreetMaster (Image credit: Martin)

Price-wise, the Grand J-16E 12-string is set to retail at $2,099, the GPC-13E Ziricote at $1,299, the D-13E Ziricote at $1,249 and the DJR-10E StreetMaster at $699.

For more information, head to Martin Guitars.