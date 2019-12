According to Roadrunner Records' website, Megadeth and Dream Theater are now offering their most recent albums in high def. Fans can purchase HD audio version of both albums at HDTracks.com.

Instead of MP3s, the new releases will allow fans to download 96khz/24bit FLAC files of each track.

Megadeth released their latest album, TH1RT3EN, on November 1 of last year. Dream Theater's A Dramatic Turn of Events was released on September 13.