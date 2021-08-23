Watch Megadeth's first show with bassist James LoMenzo in almost 12 years

Megadeth have played their first live show with returning bassist James LoMenzo in almost 12 years.

Appearing on Friday (August 20) in Austin, Texas for the first show of the Metal Tour of the Year – the band's 29-date North America run with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed – the thrash-metallers tore through an 11-track set of classics, including Hangar 18, Tornado of Souls, Symphony of Destruction and Holy Wars...The Punishment Due. Check out footage below.

James LoMenzo – who rejoined Megadeth as live bassist earlier this month – recently shared snaps from the band's rehearsals for the tour. In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: “Tour prep has been a blast, it's great to be playing with Dave again! I'm finding that with Kiko [Loureiro, guitar] and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums], Megadeth feels like a locomotive bearing down the tracks.”

LoMenzo previously served with Megadeth between 2006 and 2010, appearing on three of the group's albums: United Abominations (2007) and Endgame (2009). He was replaced in 2010 by founding bassist David Ellefson, who remained in the band until his departure earlier this year.

Ellefson was fired from the band after a series of sexually explicit videos were leaked on Twitter.

“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward,” a statement released at the time by the band read.

Following his dismissal, Ellefson announced that he was working with lawyers to prepare a defamation lawsuit against the individual who allegedly leaked the videos, saying that the person would be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

While it was revealed shortly after his departure that Ellefson's bass parts on the band's forthcoming record The Sick, the Dying and the Dead were to be re-recorded by a mysterious “stellar bass player”, it's yet unconfirmed as to whether this individual is LoMenzo.

The Metal Tour of the Year is scheduled to run until October 2, with a final show in Quebec City. It continues August 24 in El Paso, Texas.