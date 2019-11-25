Mesa/Boogie may have just perfected the direct amp box with its new CabClone IR and IR+ cab sims

Impulse responses are rapidly becoming a staple effect in modern guitar amp rigs, but Mesa/Boogie has gone one better by teaming IRs with a reactive load and power attenuator, forming what could well be the best direct amp boxes on the market - meet the CabClone IR and CabClone IR+.

First up, there are 16 IRs onboard, with two banks of eight presets, including the 4x12 Recto Standard, 4x12 Recto Traditional, 2x12 Recto Horizontal, 1x12 Recto, 1x12 Thiele, 2x12 Lone Star, 1x12 Lone Star 23, and 1x12 California Tweed 23. You can also download and save your own library of third-party IRs.

Plus, a reactive speaker load means you can run your tube amp direct without a speaker cab - and use it for silent recording, too.

Players who still like to hear the roar of a tube amp will want to opt for the CabClone IR+, which adds a power attenuator to dial in an amp’s sweet spot at appropriate volume levels - four power reduction settings are available.

You will, however, need to make sure to pick up a device with the correct ohm rating for your amp - 4, 8 and 16 options are available, priced at $599 for the CabClone IR and $799 for the CabClone IR+.

