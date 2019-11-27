Mesa/Boogie rolls out the Mark Five: 25 as a super-compact, super-deluxe 1x10 combo

Mesa/Boogie has unveiled the Mark Five: 25 1x10 Combo, a small but mighty addition to its Mark Series of guitar amps that weighs just 24lbs and yet packs all of the same boutique features of its larger kin.

Despite measuring just 14x14", this diminutive offering still features the same Multi-Watt channel assignable power amp and Dyna-Watt technology, offering 10-watt or 25-watt power levels with different wiring options.

You'll also find a pair of channels, one spanning clean, fat and crunch modes, and the other delivering Mark IIC+, Mark IV and Xtreme modes, with a combined five-band EQ.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mesa/Boogie) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

The combo sports a Celestion G10 Creamback speaker, promising fuller tone than you'd expect from this size, while an all-tube spring reverb also makes an appearance, as well as a buffered tube effects loop and built-in CabClone cab sim.

An optional 1x10 extension cab will be available in open and closed-back configurations, packing the same Creamback speaker, plus Baltic birch construction.

The Mark Five: 25 1x10 Combo is hand-built in Mesa/Boogie's Petaluma, California and available soon for $1,699.

Head on over to Mesa/Boogie for more info, and do check out the company's new CabClone IR and IR+ cab sims, which may have just perfected the direct amp box...