Meshuggah announce new album, return of founding guitarist Fredrik Thordendal

It’s been five years since we’ve heard any recorded music from Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers Meshuggah, but that’s about to change: the band have announced they’ve entered Sweden’s Sweetspot Studios to begin work on their ninth studio album.

The new record is the follow-up to 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason. "Things are happening,” the band said in a statement, adding, “Spoiler: There will be distortion and kicks.”

What’s more, Meshuggah have also announced that founding member and lead electric guitar player Fredrik Thordendal, who left the band in 2017 and was replaced on tour by Scar Symmetry’s Per Nilsson, is back on board for the new effort.

“We are releasing Per Nilsson back into the wild to roam free in any way he sees fit,” the band said. “It has been a true privilege and honor to share the stage with Per and even more importantly we have made a great friend through our travels. Per. We thank you. You are a formidable human being!

“So why are we releasing Per back into a more stable habitat you ask? The answer is simple. Fredrik will be back for lead work on the album as well as touring going forward. In other words. The band is back together. In full effect."

