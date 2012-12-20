Metallica Announce Orion Music + More 2013 Festival in Detroit

As many expected, Metallica look to be turning their Orion Music + More festival into an annual event. The band announced earlier today that the 2013 edition of Orion will take place on June 8-9 in Detroit, Michigan.

Details regarding live acts and attractions for the festival are expected to be unveiled in February, and the band has invited fans to submit ideas for Orion 2013 at the festival's official Facebook page.

The festival's inaugural lineup included an eclectic batch of acts, including Avenged Sevenfold, Gary Clark Jr., Ghost, Best Coast, Titus Andronicus, Eric Church, Sepultura and more.

"Basically what we're doing is setting it up like a European festival," said Kirk Hammett back in June. "A lot of times when we go over to Europe to play festivals, there are a lot of different bands from a lot of different genres of music. After playing these festivals for 20 years or so it's shown us that heavy metal bands and regular rock bands and alternative bands and whatever else can co-exist together. And that's pretty much what we're trying to do with our festival — a European type of bill, but in America."

You can read our official recap of Orion Music + More 2012 here.