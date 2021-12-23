Trending

You can stream Metallica’s two 40th anniversary concerts for free for a limited time

By published

Metallica's two recent shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be available on-demand from December 24

Metallica
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In celebration of 40 years in the business, Metallica took to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California last weekend for two nights of thrash metal carnage

The sets on Friday and Sunday (December 17 and 19) were streamed live, but if you missed them, they’ll be available to watch on-demand via the Coda Collection on Amazon for three days from December 24. If you’re not currently subscribed, you can watch the shows for free on a seven-day free trial.

The nights saw vastly different setlists, packed with classics including Master of Puppets, Nothing Else Matters, Harvester of Sorrow and Seek and Destroy, as well as deeper cuts like Dirty Window, Bleeding Me, Am I Evil? and the first ever performance of Fixxxer. Both sets were crafted to feature at least one song from each of their studio albums.

Metallica say the streams are “just the beginning” of an “extensive partnership” between the band and the Coda Collection, with upcoming content – including a series of films, documentaries and additional material spanning the band’s career – available throughout 2022.

The two shows were part of Metallica’s weekend-long takeover of San Francisco, which also saw events including a block party, a concert by garage punk rocker White Reaper – opened by Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band, Taipei Houston – a show by Kamasi Washington (the saxophonist who earlier this year contributed to Metallica’s sprawling Blacklist covers album with a new rendition of My Friend of Misery), and several events surrounding the band’s whiskey brand, Blackened.

Check out the full setlists of both December 17 and 19 shows below.

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist night #1 (December 17)

  1. Hit The Lights
  2. Creeping Death
  3. Trapped Under Ice
  4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
  5. Orion
  6. The Shortest Straw
  7. One
  8. Sad But True
  9. Nothing Else Matters
  10. King Nothing
  11. Fixxxer
  12. Breadfan
  13. No Leaf Clover
  14. Frantic
  15. The Day That Never Comes
  16. Spit Out The Bone

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist night #2 (December 19)

  1. Hardwired
  2. The End Of The Line
  3. Dirty Window
  4. I Disappear
  5. Am I Evil?
  6. The Memory Remains
  7. Fuel
  8. Bleeding Me
  9. Wasting My Hate
  10. The Unforgiven
  11. Enter Sandman
  12. Harvester of Sorrow
  13. Master Of Puppets
  14. Fade To Black
  15. Whiplash
  16. Seek & Destroy

Metallica

(Image credit: Amazon)
Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.