You can stream Metallica’s two 40th anniversary concerts for free for a limited time

In celebration of 40 years in the business, Metallica took to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California last weekend for two nights of thrash metal carnage .

The sets on Friday and Sunday (December 17 and 19) were streamed live, but if you missed them, they’ll be available to watch on-demand via the Coda Collection on Amazon for three days from December 24. If you’re not currently subscribed, you can watch the shows for free on a seven-day free trial.

The nights saw vastly different setlists, packed with classics including Master of Puppets, Nothing Else Matters, Harvester of Sorrow and Seek and Destroy, as well as deeper cuts like Dirty Window, Bleeding Me, Am I Evil? and the first ever performance of Fixxxer. Both sets were crafted to feature at least one song from each of their studio albums.

Metallica say the streams are “just the beginning” of an “extensive partnership” between the band and the Coda Collection, with upcoming content – including a series of films, documentaries and additional material spanning the band’s career – available throughout 2022.

The two shows were part of Metallica’s weekend-long takeover of San Francisco, which also saw events including a block party, a concert by garage punk rocker White Reaper – opened by Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band, Taipei Houston – a show by Kamasi Washington (the saxophonist who earlier this year contributed to Metallica’s sprawling Blacklist covers album with a new rendition of My Friend of Misery), and several events surrounding the band’s whiskey brand, Blackened .

Check out the full setlists of both December 17 and 19 shows below.

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist night #1 (December 17)

Hit The Lights Creeping Death Trapped Under Ice Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Orion The Shortest Straw One Sad But True Nothing Else Matters King Nothing Fixxxer Breadfan No Leaf Clover Frantic The Day That Never Comes Spit Out The Bone

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist night #2 (December 19)

Hardwired The End Of The Line Dirty Window I Disappear Am I Evil? The Memory Remains Fuel Bleeding Me Wasting My Hate The Unforgiven Enter Sandman Harvester of Sorrow Master Of Puppets Fade To Black Whiplash Seek & Destroy