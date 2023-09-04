Metallica just launched the world’s first-ever guitar-shaped ice cream bar

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Based on James Hetfield’s ESP Truckster, the Enlightened x Metallica vanilla dark chocolate bars will raise money for the metal icons’ All Within My Hands foundation

James Hetfield of American heavy metal band Metallica, live on stage at Sonisphere Festival, August 2, 2009.
Trapped under ice cream: image thankfully not to scale. (Image credit: Kevin Nixon/Future / Enlightened)

Today in ‘opening sentences we never thought we’d write’, Metallica have launched the world’s first guitar-shaped ice cream bar.

The ice cream’s, erm, body shape is based on Hetfield’s ESP Truckster – note the pointed Florentine cutaway – and even features a fretboard-adorned stick.

Only one finish is available – dark chocolate – while the body’s core is made of vanilla ice cream. There’s no word on what tonewood is used for the fretboard.

The bars have been produced in collaboration with ESP Guitars and low-sugar dessert company Enlightened in order to raise funds for local food banks via Metallica’s charitable foundation All Within My Hands. A portion of proceeds from sales of the bars will go towards the cause.

To coincide with the launch, the metal heroes have also announced a sweepstakes to win an autographed ESP LTD AWMH guitar. The black ESP LTD guitar features the All Within My Hands logos and will be signed in silver Sharpie by all four members of Metallica.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with All Within My Hands to create a product that not only brings joy to taste buds but also helps to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing food insecurity, a mission we have supported through our company history,” said Michael Shoretz, CEO and founder of Enlightened.

“By enjoying this delicious treat, consumers can join us in making a difference, one delicious bite at a time.”

Enlightened x Metallica ice cream bars packaging

(Image credit: Enlightened)

“It truly takes a village to create real change. We are grateful that Michael and the team at Enlightened are getting behind our efforts to drive more awareness and contribution to our mission,” said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands.

The All Within My Hands x Enlightened guitar-shaped ice cream bar is available in boxes of four for $6.99 for a limited time from Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, H-E-B, Weis Markets, Safeway, Foodtown and more. See Enlightened for more info on availability.

This isn’t the first surprise endorsement to come from the metal veterans this year. Last month, Lars Ulrich turned his hand to guitar demos for the first time in honor of Fender’s new Juanes Stratocaster.

