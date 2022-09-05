Michael Angelo Batio will join Manowar for their upcoming 2023 anniversary tour

Longstanding New York metal outfit Manowar have recruited shred legend Michael Angelo Batio for their upcoming 2023 Crushing the Enemies of Metal anniversary tour.

The news comes days after the band’s guitarist Evandro “EV” Martel announced he’d be taking a break from touring “for a while” for “personal reasons”, and thus would not be appearing on the Crushing the Enemies of Metal trek.

While Martel said he’s only taking a break from Manowar, language used in a statement posted via the band’s social media suggests a permanent split might be on the horizon.

“Manowar, their crew, along with all the Manowarriors [Manowar fans] around the world have been really great to me from the first moment I came onboard,” Martel says. “I could not be more thankful for the good times we have shared.”

Being “thankful for the good times” is often indicative of a permanent exit, though no further info has been offered at this time.

On the same Instagram post, many fans called for the band’s founding guitarist Ross “The Boss” Friedman to take Martel’s place, but the band now reveal that Michael Angelo Batio will assume electric guitar duties for the forthcoming jaunt.

“We’ve known Michael for many years and have always admired his work. His technique is astounding,” says bass guitar player Joey DeMaio. “When we invited him to come and jam with us we played together at the speed of light. Everything fell into place immediately. We’re ready for a killer tour!”

“I could not be more excited,” adds Batio. “I love metal more than anything, and it doesn’t get more metal than Manowar! I can’t wait to get on stage and play for the Manowar fans!”

Manowar’s Crushing the Enemies of Metal tour is due to kick off in January 2023, and will celebrate the band’s now-42-year career, and the anniversaries of some of the band’s biggest albums, including Battle Hymns (1982), Fighting the World (1987), The Triumph of Steel (1992) and Warriors of the World (2002).

In October last year, Michael Angelo Batio launched a limited-edition production run of his iconic Double-Guitar format. It’s unclear whether he’ll play one of his Double Guitars onstage with Manowar, but we wouldn’t rule it out.

For a full list of dates on the Crushing the Enemies of Metal tour, and to buy tickets, head to Manowar’s website (opens in new tab).