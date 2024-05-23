“The way I feel is that Wolfgang probably wasn't excited really about being in Van Halen”: Michael Anthony on how he finally got the closure he needed with the Van Halens

Van Halen's Michael Anthony has set the record straight on where he stands with Eddie Van Halen and his son Wolfgang, and whether he ever made up with EVH before he passed away in 2020.

“Unfortunately, Eddie and I never had a chance to really, you know, settle any differences that we had in the past or whatever,” reveals Anthony in an interview with Sally Steele.

“But at the end of 2023, Wolfgang, he played the House of Blues out here, and I went to the show as his guest and we sat and talked, and really there was a lot of closure for me there.”

Wolfgang Van Halen received backlash from some Van Halen fans when he replaced longtime VH bassist Michael Anthony for the band's 2007 reunion tour with David Lee Roth. He described the situation to SPIN as “a lot more nuanced. It’s not like my dad was like, ‘Fuck you, get out of here.’

“My dad wasn’t going through a good time, and Mike was having a good time playing with Sam. Sam wasn’t in the band. Sure, it’s a little dicey and complicated, but he really wasn’t a part of it anymore.”

Now reconciling with the context, Anthony remarks, “I think in Wolfie's mind, you know, and Eddie, he wanted to play with his son. The way I kind of feel is that Wolfgang probably wasn't excited really about being in Van Halen.

“That's why in his band he doesn't play any Van Halen because he wants to carve out his own niche, you know, but just to be able to get up and play with his father. I can totally understand that. But no, I love Wolfie man.”

Recently, Michael Anthony also clarified rumors about what was stopping the much-talked-about Van Halen tribute concert, which at one point, was also tipped to include Joe Satriani and ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted.