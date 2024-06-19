“I hope Wolfgang goes through some of it. There’s probably miles of the stuff. I’m sure there’s stuff that Eddie did on his own”: Michael Anthony offers an update on the never-before-heard archive of unreleased Van Halen songs

Van Halen recorded every idea they had while in the studio, and it's all sitting in boxes of tapes just waiting to be unearthed

Michael Anthony playing bass guitar live
(Image credit: Future)

Michael Anthony has further teased the existence of a catalog of unreleased Van Halen cuts, which could include some never-before-heard solo Eddie Van Halen material.

However, despite the band’s former bass guitar player saying he’d like to see such songs receive an official release, he concedes it's highly unlikely – and we’ll probably “never” get to hear them.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.