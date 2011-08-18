Ministry: New Album, 'Relapse,' Due out "By Christmas"

A lot of people didn't think Ministry would ever come back, not the least of which was Al Jourgensen. When it was announced that Ministy would be playing Wacken in 2012, no one was sure if it was a one-off date or if there would be more to come from the industrial powerhouse.

Now it seems we have our answer. In an exclusive interview with the UK's Metal Hammer magazine, Jourgensen talked in depth about the toll that Ministry had taken on his health, and why he chose to bring the band back, including touring plans and a new album that will be out "by Christmas." An couple of excerpts from the chat follow:

METAL HAMMER: So what happened?

AL JOURGENSEN: “I’d been throwing up blood for the last 3 tours and like an idiot I didn’t think there was anything wrong. So I came back, [off tour] and it got better for a couple weeks. Then in March 2010 I went into a seizure and bled-out 65% of my body and they had to take me by ambulance to the ICU where I flatlined. I was dead. I couldn’t hold down food and I just didn’t know what was wrong. I spent a week in ICU where they gave me a 100% blood transfusion. After a tour I had [an ulcer] burst right over a main artery in my stomach, They found 13 of them from my esophagus to my intestines which had scarred over, which explains why I’d been puking for years. I quit drinking, quit smoking, and I haven’t done drugs in 9 years, and I’ve just focused on getting healthy. I spent most of 2011 in doctor’s offices, brain scans, everything – they’ve probed holes I didn’t even know I had, but I’ve lost 50 pounds. I’m a vegetarian again, I have a personal trainer, I do 20 miles on my bike every day, I eat right, I’m the healthiest I’ve been in over 20 years. I still don’t know whose blood it was, I think it was like, some old lady from Kansas because I have a really strong desire to knit and night…”

So how did the resurrection of Ministry come about?

“While I was working on [the Buck Satan record], me and Mike Scaccia from Rigor Mortis fucked around to pass the time and we had like, 5,6,7 songs and I didn’t really want to do anything with them but Mikey was like, “dude these songs are awesome.” They weren’t country, they were more like Ministry. So he’s coming by in September and Tommy Victor’s coming by in October with Tony Campos and we’re gona finish up and put out another Ministry album by Christmas called Relapse.”

