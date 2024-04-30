“We’re honored to watch the advent of this musical journey and hope you, too, enjoy the chorus of Mirador”: Jake Kiszka has started a new band – and they’re on tour with Greta Van Fleet right now

By Matt Parker
published

The collaboration between the GVF guitarist and Ida Mae’s Chris Turpin sees Kiszka flexing his lead vocals at points, while the two formidable players share guitar duties

Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet and Ida Mae guitarist Chris Turpin have teamed up for a new band, Mirador.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.