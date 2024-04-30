“We’re honored to watch the advent of this musical journey and hope you, too, enjoy the chorus of Mirador”: Jake Kiszka has started a new band – and they’re on tour with Greta Van Fleet right now

Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet and Ida Mae guitarist Chris Turpin have teamed up for a new band, Mirador.

The duo broke cover on their new project with an announcement on Greta van Fleet’s social media.

“We are happy to announce that Mirador Band, a new collective consisting of our very own Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin, will commence the show on the imminent spring Starcatcher World Tour dates,” reads the statement.

“We’re honored to watch the advent of this musical journey and hope you, too, enjoy the chorus of Mirador.”

The band have been teasing new material online and have now performed two shows, both in support of GVF – at St Louis, MO and Lincoln, NE. As a result, clips of two songs, reportedly dubbed Roving Blade and Must I Go Bound, have since surfaced.

Any analysis has to be taken with a pinch of salt, given the constraints of live recordings, but it’s fair to say that the songs lean towards the folk rock end of the spectrum.

The biggest surprise is Must I Go Bound, which feels like it has more in common with the likes of Gregory Alan Isakov than the stadium-stomping rock of GVF. However, it still sounds suitably epic bouncing off the arena walls in the live clips. Points are also due to Kiszka for working in a lightning-quick (yet rather tasteful) acoustic solo.

Classic rock fans should fear not, though. The first track Roving Blade, plus other clips shared on Instagram and YouTube, showcase plenty of Gibson-laced electric guitar material, too.

Indeed, Fortune’s Fate has a touch of All Along The Watchtower, while Feels Like Gold touches on Kiszka’s Jimmy Page influences with a bit of Kashmir’s stomp and glitter.

As the guitarist and co-singer of Ida Mae, Turpin would seem the natural vocalist, but both the footage and social media posts show Kiszka will also be contributing lead vocals to the project – and he sounds the part, too.

Indeed, these early clips feel remarkably full formed, but then this is not the first time the two players have collaborated.

Ida Mae toured in support of Greta Van Fleet in 2019 – performing a cover of folk standard I Shall be Released with them – and Kiszka later guested on the band’s 2021 album, lending his lead guitar talent on the track Long Gone and Heartworn.

There’s no word on official release or album plans yet, but there is a Mirador site, so head that way for more information.