Mithans’ Kyoto Explode guitar puts a whole new spin on the 'burst finish

Slovenia-based boutique builder Mithans Guitars has introduced a new model to its Kyoto line of electric guitars, the Explode – an apt name, given the rather striking maple burl top on this one.

The Explode also boasts an African mahogany body and neck, an African ebony fingerboard with 22 stainless steel medium jumbo frets and custom-shaped mother of pearl celluloid inlays, Schaller locking tuners, tune-o-matic bridge, a zero fret and permanently lubricated TUSQ XL nut.

Pickups, meanwhile, are a pair of Häussel 1959 humbuckers controlled by single volume and tone knobs and a three-way switch. There’s also a treble-bleed circuit and a push-pull coil split.

The Kyoto Explode carries a street price of $2,422 and is available direct from Mithans Guitars.