MOD Kits DIY Announces the Tone Attack Active Tone Stack Pedal

MOD Kits DIY has announced the Tone Attack, an active tone stack effect pedal you build yourself. You can watch a demo video above.

At the 12 o’clock setting, the Tone Attack gives an approximate unity gain with the pedal. Rotate the treble or bass control counterclockwise to cut the corresponding frequencies. Rotate them clockwise to boost the frequency bands. The Master Boost can be used to attenuate signal or push tone to screaming loud volumes. The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery; for a longer lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

MOD Kits are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. A pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included. All that's required are simple hand tools, a soldering iron and solder.

