Meet Mojo Hand FX's Sericon, a highly tweakable Klon-style drive with three gain controls

Mojo Hand FX has lifted the lid on its latest overdrive pedal, the Klon-inspired Sericon.

Billed as “a highly tweakable and interactive version of a ‘professional’ gold overdrive,” the Sericon offers three stages of gain manipulation, meaning there’s a lot of opportunity for players to mix up their own takes on the Klon-style drive.

Indeed, the word ‘sericon’ comes from an alchemical term for “a solution of unknown composition” and its makers says it takes on a “mystique all its own”.

The most notable controls are the Drive, Gain and Blaze dials, which control the three gain stages, respectively.

Adjusting the Drive dial changes the level of the first stage and the subsequent harmonic elements of the tone in the latter stages. Gain handles the second stage, while Blaze is a second gain stage with a built-in low-pass filter. This means you can use the Blaze stage to thicken up and saturate tones, or take it down a notch for a tighter low end.

Other controls include Level and Treble, the latter of which is placed after the gain stages and is intended to be used to adjust the high frequencies post-distortion.

The Sericon has true bypass switching and a street price of $199. Head to Mojo Hand FX for more information.