Mojotone introduces compact, 6V6-powered BlackOut British Head

Mojotone has unveiled the next evolution of its Blackout British guitar amp line, the Blackout British Head.

The new design condenses all the features of the existing combo version – including its two-channel/three-input configuration and 6V6 power tubes – into a package half its weight, at only 20lbs.

Aiming to recreate the sonic characteristics of British-style amps from the late '60s and early '70s, the Blackout British Head also features a global master volume control, three ECC83 preamp tubes, an EZ81 tube rectifier and a lead channel with a TMB tone stack.

Other features include Mojo Dijon capacitors, carbon composition resistors and Heyboer transformers.

While not yet available, the Blackout British Head will retail for $1,099.99. For more information, head to Mojotone.