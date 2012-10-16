More Than 200 pedals on Display at The Deli’s 2012 Stomp Box Exhibit in Brooklyn

If you're going to be in New York for CMJ this week, be sure to stop by Main Drag Music on October 19 or 20 for the 2012 edition of The NYC Stomp Box Exhibit at CMJ, a free, interactive display of guitar effect pedals.

Musicians are invited to bring their own guitars and basses and plug into one of the many pedal boards on display, with headphones provided by Shure, amp simulator by Line 6 and pedal boards by Pedaltrain.

There also will be giveaways throughout the two-day event, which will see around $5,000 in stompboxes handed out.

Participating manufacturers include: 3 Leaf Audio, Amptweaker, Analog Alien, Analogman, Diamond, DIY Kits, Earthquaker Devices, Electro Harmonix, Eventide, Fairfield Circuitry, FX Doctor, Line 6, Malekko, Maxon, ModTone, Mooer, Moog, Option Knob, Pigtronix, Rocktron, SmallsoundBigsound, Station Audio, Strymon, Subdecay, T-Rex, TC Electronic, VFE, Wampler, Whipple Wah and WMD.

