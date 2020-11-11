Morgan seeks to nail classic Clapton, AC/DC and Hendrix tones with the KT66-loaded MVP66 head and combo

Boutique builder Morgan Amplification has announced the brand-new all-tube MVP66 guitar amp.

Handwired in the USA and available as either a head or combo, the new design boasts two KT66 power tubes, two 12AX7 preamp tubes, a solid-state rectifier and a variable power output between 1 and 50 watts.

Morgan has cited Eric Clapton’s JTM45, Angus Young’s Blues Breaker and Jimi Hendrix’s 100W stacks as benchmark tones for the amp, with a gain range that goes from Castles Made of Sand to It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll).

Controls on both versions include gain, volume, treble, mid and bass knobs, a bright setting – which can be activated by pulling the gain knob – and a footswitchable boost.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Morgan Amplification) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Morgan Amplification)

The head measures 7 x 24 x 9.75" (D x W x H) and weighs 26lb, while the combo measures 10 x 24 x 20.75", weighs in at 54lb and boasts a Celestion G12H75 Creamback speaker.

Each version is available in three colors: Twilight, Driftwood and Black.

The MVP66 head and combo are available now for $1,899.99 and $2,099.99, respectively.

For more information, head to Morgan Amplification.