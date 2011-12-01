Motley Crue Bassist Nikki Sixx Reacts to Grammy Nominations

Apparently our Facebook fans weren't the only ones left scratching their heads after the list of Grammy nominees for next year was announced.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx had this to say: "Sum 41 as Metal? Coldplay and Wilco as rock? Am I the only one confused by this years Grammy nominations?"

While there are undoubtedly a few choices that could be described as erroneous, I've got two words for anyone who thinks this year is the first time the Grammy nomination committee has made a dubious choice in the hard rock/metal category: Jethro Tull.