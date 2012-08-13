Nady Systems Introduces Portable Line Array PA with Powered Subwoofer

Nady Systems has introduced its new MaxTower PAS-250, a self-contained portable line array 250W PA system.

This affordable unit is ideal for solo singers/musicians and small groups, as well as many small to medium meeting applications. It delivers exceptional full-range audio quality and enhanced coverage for a variety of venues and the line array 8-speaker configuration provides wider dispersion and more sonic penetration than standard cabinet speakers.

Unprecedented feedback rejection allows behind performer placement so that the MaxTower serves as both FOH and monitor speaker at the same time—the performer hears exactly what the audience hears.

The PAS-250 is constructed of a lightweight but durable polymer composite material and features a 250WRMS Class D amplifier for high efficiency/cool operation.

Other features include: eight 3” line array high-excursion piston speakers; 2 XLR-1/4” combo inputs with independent control and 10dB attenuator switch; selectable 48V phantom power for condenser microphones; balanced XLR output with independent level control; separate EQ control on each channel; DSP Reverb with Level controls for each channel; and a Main level control with mute switch.

The MaxTower is easily portable (4” X 9” X 36” and 20 pounds) and is quick and easy to set up. The unit comes with a tripod speaker stand and nylon carrying bag.

The MaxTower is now also available with an optional powered subwoofer — the Nady MXTS-8 — which plugs directly into the unit’s XLR output. The MXTS-8 is designed to work seamlessly with the MaxTower to deliver optimal low-frequency impact.

The 8-inch woofer produces deep, strong bass for keyboards, kick drum, bass guitar, and other instruments that play in lower ranges. It has a 60-watt maximum output and bracket for top mounting the MaxTower with the Nady MTMP-8 mounting pole.