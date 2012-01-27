NAMM 2012: Celestion Introduces Eight 15 and Ten 30, 8- and 10-Inch Amp Speakers

Guitar World visited the Celestion booth last week during the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to speak to John Paice about the company's new offerings.

These include two new upgrade options: 8- and 10-inch guitar amp speakers known as the Eight 15 and the Ten 30.

The new small-format guitar speakers are best suited for use with practice amps and “bedroom blasters" -- but they still deliver authentic British tone.

The Eight 15 is an 8-inch diameter guitar speaker that delivers 15-watt power handling and a sensitivity of 94dB. The biggest sounding eight inch speaker that the company has ever created, this speaker produces well-balanced mids and highs, complementing a surprisingly meaty bottom end.

The Ten 30 is a 10-inch diameter guitar speaker that delivers 30-watt power handling and a sensitivity of 95dB. Tonally it is rich and expressive, combining warm lows with a vocal mid-range and an articulate top end. This speaker delivers a clean sound that is both open and revealing and when pushed hard and will reward players with full-blooded Celestion grind.