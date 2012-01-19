NAMM 2012: Line 6 Unveils StageScape M20d, First "Smart Mixer" for Live Sound

Today at the 2012 Winter NAMM Show uin Anaheim, California, Line 6 introduced its new StageScape M20d system, which the company calls the "the world’s first smart mixer for live sound."

StageScape M20d offers touchscreen-based visual mixing, audio processing, multi-track recording and remote control via iPad, which is one of the unofficial themes of this year's NAMM show.

DSP power delivers professional audio processing on every channel, including multi-band feedback suppression. Multi-channel recording, remote control capabilities via one or more iPad and pristine audio quality make the StageScape M20d an ideal mixing solution for a variety of live sound applications.

“For musicians who take care of their own live sound, getting great results consistently can be a time-consuming and frustrating experience -- particularly when they want to be focused on performing,” said Simon Jones, vice president of new market development at Line 6, who made the announcement at the Line 6 booth at NAMM.

A visual mixing system replaces the mixer channel strip with touchscreen control. In Perform Mode, a graphic display of the stage setup uses icons to represent each performer or input. Color-coded encoders provide immediate access to level control. A single touch on a performer’s icon gives access to all parameters relating to that channel, from basic tweaks through deep effects editing.

StageScape M20d streamlines setup with auto-sensing mic and line inputs and outputs that can detect when a connection is made and automatically configure the channel gain, EQ, effects and routing.

Taking full advantage of Line 6 audio processing expertise, StageScape M20d features professional-grade effects on every channel, including fully parametric EQs, multi-band compressors, feedback suppression, and more. In addition, four master stereo effects engines are available, comprising studio quality reverbs, delays and a vocal doubler. A wide range of channel presets covering everything from individual drum settings to lead vocals allow musicians to configure appropriate channel effects quickly.

Equipped with the L6 LINK digital networking protocol, StageScape M20d allows complete PA systems of any scale to be easily configured and controlled. Connect StageScape M20d to L6 LINK enabled StageSource speakers and the system automatically configures stereo signals and effects, sets individual component levels and adjusts individual speaker performance.

Inputs/Outputs

• 12 high-performance, digitally controlled, auto-sensing mic/line inputs

• 4 additional auto-sensing line inputs

• 2 digital streaming inputs direct from computer, USB drive or SD card

• Stereo line inputs for integrating MP3 players or other sound sources

• 4 auto-sensing monitor outputs on balanced XLR connectors

• 2 auto-sensing main outputs on balanced XLR connectors

• L6 LINK multi-channel digital networking for integrating L6 LINK enabled speaker systems

Control

• 7-inch full-color touchscreen visual mixing environment

• Remote control capability via one or more iPad® or iPad® 2 devices via an optional USB WiFi adapter

Recording

• Multi-channel recording to computer, USB drive or SD card

• Quick-capture recording to internal memory for sound check

Processing

• Internal 32-bit floating point audio processing

• Massive DSP power provides parametric EQs, dynamic EQs, compressors, multi-band compressors, gates, delays, limiters and more

• Multi-band feedback suppression on every mic input

• 4 stereo master effects engines including reverbs, delays and vocal doubler

• Virtually unlimited I/O setups, scenes, and channel processing presets.

Learn more at line6.com.