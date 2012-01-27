NAMM 2012: VHT Introduces the VHT Special 12/20RT Amp

NAMM-related new-product news is still arriving daily, including VHT's introduction of the VHT Special 12/20RT amp.

The new model is pedal-friendly and features selectable power ranges — plus all-tube spring reverb and tremolo. The street price starts at $649.99.

From VHT:

The VHT Special 12/20RT adds tube-driven spring reverb and tube tremolo to the pedal-friendly Special 12/20 platform. The 12/20RT features two power ranges with an adjustable Watts control plus a Pentode/Triode switch, a unique preamp designed that excels with pedals, and an all-tube buffered effects loop with send and return level controls. It also features VHT’s unique Depth and Texture controls, a convenient built-in 9-volt DC pedal power supply, and an international mains voltage selector switch.

To optimize the amp for a wide variety of output tubes, the VHT Special 12/20RT offers two output-power ranges. A special voltage range switch safely located behind the rear panel provides the proper voltages for 6V6 or EL84 output tubes (in 12-watt low-voltage/low-power mode). The high voltage 20-watt setting provides the ideal voltages for higher-power 6L6 or EL34 output tubes. The 12/20RT ships with a pair of 6V6 output tubes (VHT 6V6-to-EL84 socket adapters are required for operation with EL84 tubes). In addition, the 12/20RT’s variable Watts control can reduce the maximum output power to less than one watt for whisper-quiet volume levels.

The Special 12/20RT’s preamp was designed to bring the most out of every effects pedal with enhanced clarity, detail and controlled tube compression. Its low-impedance buffered effects-loop send can effortlessly drive the most difficult pedals without tone or signal loss. Thanks to its variable send and return level controls, the 12/20RT’s effects loop can accommodate a wide range of pedal or rack effects. The 12/20RT’s Reverb, Tremolo, Depth and Texture controls are post effects loop, so multi-effects users can plug directly into the effect return and still benefit from the post-effects tube reverb and tremolo, while fine-tuning the output stage characteristics with the Depth and Texture controls.

The Special 12/20RT combo and head share the same chassis, circuit and layout design and configuration. The 12/20RT Combo is loaded with a 12” VHT ChromeBack speaker.

The VHT Special 12/20RT combo has a Street price of $749.99; the Special 12/20RT head has a Street price of $649.99

Learn more at vhtamp.com.